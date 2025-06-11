Left Menu

Crisis in Education: Marginalised Students Struggle Amidst Neglect

Rahul Gandhi has highlighted the dire state of hostels and the delay in scholarships for marginalised students in India, urging PM Modi to act. In his letter, Gandhi cites issues such as overcrowded hostels, poor sanitation, low scholarship amounts, and student suicides, stressing the need for immediate government intervention.

In a recent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi has spotlighted the distressing conditions faced by marginalised students, particularly those in Dalit, ST, OBC, and minority communities. Gandhi's letter underscores the "deplorable" state of residential hostels and the problematic delays in disbursing post-matric scholarships, demanding immediate government action.

During a visit to the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga, Bihar, Gandhi observed overcrowding with 6-7 students per room, unsanitary facilities, unsafe drinking water, and inadequate academic resources. These dire conditions, he argued, hinder educational opportunities for the nation's youth. Furthermore, delays in scholarship distribution exacerbate these challenges, with Gandhi citing a severe drop in recipients this fiscal year.

At a press conference, Congress leaders echoed these concerns, pointing to high student suicide rates linked to financial stress and inadequate support. The government, they argue, has not prioritized education adequately, further marginalizing these communities. The leaders called for prompt improvements in hostel conditions and timely scholarship distribution to enable equitable educational access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

