Vatican-China Accord: New Bishop Installation Signals Continued Diplomatic Efforts

A new assistant Catholic bishop, Joseph Lin Yuntuan, was installed in Fuzhou, China, indicating the ongoing Vatican-China agreement regarding bishop appointments will persist under Pope Leo. The Vatican emphasizes reconciliation, despite criticism of the deal's influence on religious practice in China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:24 IST
A new assistant Catholic bishop was installed in Fuzhou, marking the continuation of the Vatican's agreement with China regarding Catholic bishop appointments under Pope Leo. Bishop Joseph Lin Yuntuan's installation indicates a commitment to the diplomatic arrangement initially established in 2018, allowing Chinese officials some influence in papal appointments. This appointment suggests both parties are eager to maintain reconciliation efforts.

Despite criticism from conservative Catholics who argue that the deal allows excessive communist influence over religious practices, the Vatican maintains that the pope has the final decision-making authority. This agreement resolves a longstanding schism between the Vatican-loyal underground church and the state-affiliated Catholic Patriotic Association.

The Vatican expressed satisfaction that Lin's role was officially acknowledged by the government. Lin, previously ordained in the underground church, pledged to comply with Chinese laws and support social harmony. The Vatican-China accord, last renewed in 2024, has not been publicly disclosed but remains a significant step in ongoing dialogue between the Holy See and Chinese authorities.

