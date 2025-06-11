Telangana's Pre-Primary Education Initiative: A Leap Towards Quality Schooling

The Telangana government has announced the introduction of pre-primary classes in 210 schools, set to commence in the 2025-26 academic year. This strategic educational reform aims to bolster school readiness and foundational learning for young students entering Class I.

According to the School Education department's communication, District Education Officers have been instructed to initiate student enrollment for the upcoming academic year. The pre-primary initiative is part of the Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP & B) of Samagra Shiksha, a scheme resulted from the amalgamation of various centrally sponsored educational programs.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy emphasized the significance of this move on April 10, highlighting the government's commitment to providing quality education to underprivileged children and preventing their migration to private schools. This initiative represents a proactive step towards fortifying the government education system.

(With inputs from agencies.)