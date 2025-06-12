Left Menu

Delhi Government Revives POCSO Training for School Safety Enhancement

The Delhi government has reintroduced an online training program for teachers on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law. Offered through SCERT, this initiative aims to enhance teachers' understanding of child safety laws, with courses available for completion between June 11 and June 30.

In an effort to enhance child safety at educational institutions, the Delhi government has reintroduced its online training program focused on the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) law for teachers.

The initiative, offered via the DIKSHA-LEAD platform through the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi, began on June 11 and is set to conclude on June 30, as per a recent circular. SCERT is tasked with developing educational materials and conducting research to improve school education quality.

The training is accessible to teachers from the Directorate of Education (DoE), NDMC, MCD, and private schools, aiming to elevate awareness and comprehension of the POCSO Act. Educators are encouraged to complete the course at their own pace, ensuring it does not impede school responsibilities. A certificate of completion is awarded to those achieving a minimum score of 60% on the final assessment. This program is a call to action for teachers to fortify child protection laws and establish safer educational environments.

