West Bengal's Centralised Admission Portal Set for June Launch

The West Bengal government announced that a new centralised admission portal for undergraduate courses in higher education will go live on June 17. This initiative is expected to streamline the enrolment process for 460 state-run and state-aided colleges under 17 universities in the state.

Education Minister Bratya Basu is slated to attend the launch event for the 2025-26 academic year. The portal allows students the flexibility to apply to multiple colleges and subjects and includes an automatic system for upgrading to preferred colleges depending on availability.

This new centralized system, delayed slightly due to technical work, promises transparency and efficiency. Basu assured the public that similar timelines were followed in previous years, emphasizing that this year's process remains on track.