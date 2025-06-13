Left Menu

International EduCity to Transform Navi Mumbai Into a Global Education Hub

Five prestigious foreign universities will receive Letters of Intent to establish campuses in Mumbai as part of the International EduCity project. This initiative aims to position Mumbai and Navi Mumbai as global education hubs and significantly boost Maharashtra's economy by 2029.

In a groundbreaking move for India's education sector, five renowned international universities will be awarded Letters of Intent to establish campuses as part of the ambitious International EduCity project near Navi Mumbai airport. This initiative marks a pioneering venture to elevate Navi Mumbai and Mumbai into global education hubs.

The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) officially announced that Aberdeen University, University of York, University of Western Australia, Illinois Institute of Technology, and Istituto Europeo di Design will set up their campuses within a five-kilometre radius of the upcoming airport. As part of the project, the EduCity aims to attract top-tier global educators and students.

The International EduCity is expected to be a significant driver in transforming Maharashtra into a USD one trillion economy by 2029. The initiative will be celebrated at an event in Mumbai on Saturday with dignitaries including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

