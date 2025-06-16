Left Menu

Amber Launches First-Ever Global Student Housing Fest

Amber has introduced the industry's first global 'amber Student Housing Fest', from June 15 to June 30, 2025, aiming to offer students early accommodation booking and exclusive savings. The fest covers multiple countries, providing amber-exclusive deals, and seeks to assist students in securing quality housing ahead of price peaks.

Amber, a major player in student accommodation, has unveiled the industry's inaugural 'Amber Student Housing Fest' to be held from June 15 to June 30, 2025. The fest is designed to enable students to secure their housing early while tapping into exclusive limited-time offers on Amber's platform.

This pioneering event targets international students heading to the UK, Ireland, Australia, the US, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, France, and Spain. The fest not only provides a chance to book accommodations early but also allows students to take advantage of significant savings and special deals, including up to £300 cashback and offers exceeding £1000 in value.

Co-founded by Saurabh Goel and Madhur Gujar in 2017, Amber has rapidly become a prominent global student accommodation platform. The platform boasts over one million users monthly, providing a secure booking experience with a comprehensive inventory across seven countries. The fest aims to bolster its partners' brand visibility and drive early bookings through Amber's extensive network.

