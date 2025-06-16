Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: SSC Recruitment Crisis Sparks Protests in West Bengal

The SSC recruitment crisis in West Bengal has led to intensifying protests as sacked teaching and non-teaching staff demand reinstatement. Demonstrators marched to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly and the education department, seeking justice over alleged recruitment irregularities and challenging the feasibility of a fresh recruitment exam.

Kolkata | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:47 IST
The SSC recruitment crisis in West Bengal continues to deepen as protests intensified on Monday. A large group of sacked teaching and non-teaching staff converged at the Legislative Assembly, demanding a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Divided factions of protestors headed for the Assembly and the state education headquarters, voicing outrage over their job losses due to alleged irregularities in the recruitment process. Demonstrators were resolute in demanding justice, calling for the removal of the recruitment notices and a transparent merit list based on OMR sheets.

Tension escalated as protestors resolved to sustain their agitation without sitting for new exams, questioning the chief minister's proposed solution. The crisis strains relations, with hunger strikes among demonstrators underscoring the urgency for resolution and intervention from state authorities.

