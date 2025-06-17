Left Menu

Delhi University Unveils New CSAS Portal for 2025 Admissions

Delhi University launched its Common Seat Allocation System portal for the 2025-26 academic year. The portal facilitates undergraduate admissions, offering 79 courses across 69 colleges. Admissions will be based on CUET scores. The initiative also includes skill-based courses, with the admission process spanning two phases.

Updated: 17-06-2025 13:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi University has officially launched its Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal dedicated to undergraduate admissions for the academic year 2025-26. At a press conference, Haneet Gandhi, DU's Dean of Academics, revealed that the registration process is now open on the CSAS portal, offering students a streamlined platform for selection.

This year's academic offerings include 79 courses across 69 colleges, collectively providing 71,624 seats. To cater to career-oriented learning, the university has introduced admissions for skill-based courses through the Centre for Innovative Skill-based Courses (CISBC), with training available in fields such as AC-refrigerator repair, animation and motion graphics, and bakery and confectionery.

Admissions will rely on the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) scores. Additionally, Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh announced the introduction of new postgraduate programmes in Tourism Management and Hindi Journalism. The undergraduate admission process will take place in two phases, starting with the entry of personal information and CUET application details. A follow-up phase will allow candidates to select their programme and college preferences post-CUET results, with final seat allocation based on merit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

