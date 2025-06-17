Left Menu

West Bengal's Centralized Admission Portal: Streamlining UG Enrolment

West Bengal introduces a centralized admission portal for undergraduate courses, enabling students to apply to 460 state-run and state-aided colleges. The process, set to commence on June 18, aims for transparency and simplicity. A chatbot, Veena, will assist applicants, enhancing seamless enrolment procedures.

Kolkata | Updated: 17-06-2025 18:41 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal Education Minister, Bratya Basu, unveiled a centralized admission portal on Tuesday, designed for undergraduate enrolment in higher educational institutions across the state.

The portal will cover 460 state-run and state-aided colleges within 17 universities, with applications starting at 10 a.m. on June 18, as disclosed by Minister Basu. The first phase will conclude on July 1, allowing students to make up to 25 prioritized choices for college and subject categories. Notably, the system permits changes till the phase's end date, according to a senior education official.

Moreover, a new chatbot named 'Veena' will guide candidates in completing their applications. Symbolically associated with the Goddess of Learning Saraswati, Veena represents art and knowledge. In the previous year, online admissions aimed to eradicate irregularities and third-party interventions. Autonomous institutions, however, are exempt from the portal's scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

