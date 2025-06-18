Supreme Court Justices: Millions in Book Deals and Teaching Gigs Revealed

U.S. Supreme Court Justices have released their 2024 financial disclosures, revealing substantial earnings from book deals and teaching positions. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson notably received over $2 million as an advance for her memoir. Justice Samuel Alito was granted an extension for his disclosure, amidst ongoing scrutiny over judicial ethics and transparency.

Alongside Jackson, other justices reported significant earnings from book royalties and advances. Justice Neil Gorsuch earned over $250,000 in royalties, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor amassed nearly $74,000 from book sales. Teaching roles also contributed to their income, as Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reported earnings from their respective law school engagements.

The disclosures come amid heightened attention to ethical standards following revelations of unreported gifts and luxury trips. Despite adopting a code of conduct, critics argue it lacks sufficient enforcement measures to ensure transparency. The ethical standards of the justices continue to draw criticism as calls for greater accountability persist.

