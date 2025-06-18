Left Menu

Supreme Court Justices: Millions in Book Deals and Teaching Gigs Revealed

U.S. Supreme Court Justices disclosed significant outside earnings, including a $2 million book advance for Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. The financial disclosures highlight lucrative book deals and teaching positions. Justice Samuel Alito received a deadline extension for his filing due to missed disclosures in past years, facing criticism over the ethical transparency of the justices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 02:09 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 02:09 IST
Supreme Court Justices: Millions in Book Deals and Teaching Gigs Revealed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Supreme Court Justices have released their 2024 financial disclosures, revealing substantial earnings from book deals and teaching positions. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson notably received over $2 million as an advance for her memoir. Justice Samuel Alito was granted an extension for his disclosure, amidst ongoing scrutiny over judicial ethics and transparency.

Alongside Jackson, other justices reported significant earnings from book royalties and advances. Justice Neil Gorsuch earned over $250,000 in royalties, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor amassed nearly $74,000 from book sales. Teaching roles also contributed to their income, as Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett reported earnings from their respective law school engagements.

The disclosures come amid heightened attention to ethical standards following revelations of unreported gifts and luxury trips. Despite adopting a code of conduct, critics argue it lacks sufficient enforcement measures to ensure transparency. The ethical standards of the justices continue to draw criticism as calls for greater accountability persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

Australia-EU Security and Trade Talks: A New Phase

 Global
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025