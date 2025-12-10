Karachi's Waste Woes: Residents Choke Amid Neglect
Residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad area face worsening conditions due to mounting waste in a neglected plot. Despite health risks and recent fires, no action from the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board has been taken. Citizens urge immediate intervention to avert further environmental and health crises.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Karachi's Liaquatabad FC Area residents are grappling with dire circumstances as the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB) fails to address its duties, transforming an abandoned plot into a congested dumping ground, The Express Tribune reports.
Despite persistent complaints, the accumulating garbage remains untouched, emitting an overpowering stench and becoming a hotspot for pests and intermittent fires, severely impacting local life.
Residents highlight exacerbated risks for asthma sufferers and raised alarms following a recent fire outbreak, with calls for urgent SSWMB action echoing across the community, The Express Tribune notes.
