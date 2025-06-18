Left Menu

Maharashtra Sparks Language Debate: Hindi Mandate or Misunderstanding?

The Maharashtra government's decision to make Hindi 'generally' the third language in schools has sparked controversy. Critics, including Congress and Raj Thackeray, argue it subtly enforces Hindi over Marathi. However, the government clarifies it's optional if 20 students opt for another language per grade.

Updated: 18-06-2025 16:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has issued new guidelines suggesting Hindi as a 'general' third language in primary schools, igniting controversy. Critics argue this move subtly reinstates Hindi, overshadowing Marathi. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the language choice remains flexible, allowing 20 students to select any Indian language per grade.

In line with the 'State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024', the government resolution claimed no compulsion for Hindi. Yet, the provision requires a minimum of 20 students to request an alternative. This has stirred political critique, with Congress and MNS President Raj Thackeray vocally opposing any perceived Hindi imposition.

Fadnavis defended the policy by highlighting Indian language promotion over English, crediting the NEP 2020 for elevating Marathi's status. Critics, however, accuse the ruling Mahayuti of hidden agendas, seeing the decision as a betrayal of Marathi identity. The debate continues amid calls for government reconsideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

