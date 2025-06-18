Maharashtra Sparks Language Debate: Hindi Mandate or Misunderstanding?

The Maharashtra government has issued new guidelines suggesting Hindi as a 'general' third language in primary schools, igniting controversy. Critics argue this move subtly reinstates Hindi, overshadowing Marathi. However, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the language choice remains flexible, allowing 20 students to select any Indian language per grade.

In line with the 'State Curriculum Framework for School Education 2024', the government resolution claimed no compulsion for Hindi. Yet, the provision requires a minimum of 20 students to request an alternative. This has stirred political critique, with Congress and MNS President Raj Thackeray vocally opposing any perceived Hindi imposition.

Fadnavis defended the policy by highlighting Indian language promotion over English, crediting the NEP 2020 for elevating Marathi's status. Critics, however, accuse the ruling Mahayuti of hidden agendas, seeing the decision as a betrayal of Marathi identity. The debate continues amid calls for government reconsideration.

