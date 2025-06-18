Ranchi Schools Closed Amidst Heavy Monsoon Alert

The Ranchi district administration has announced the closure of all schools on Thursday, in response to a forecast of heavy rainfall across Jharkhand. This precautionary step aims to ensure student safety amidst the monsoon's imminent threat.

Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri's order encompasses all school levels, from kindergarten to Class 12. Non-compliance may lead to consequences under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

A red alert has been issued by the Met Department for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Widespread rainfall is expected to persist until June 20 as the southwest monsoon fully blankets the region.