Ranchi Schools Closed Amidst Heavy Monsoon Alert
All schools in Ranchi district will remain closed on Thursday due to forecasts of heavy rainfall in Jharkhand. The Ranchi district administration issued an order for closure as a precautionary measure for student safety, underlining the risks posed by the approaching southwest monsoon.
Ranchi Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Bhajantri's order encompasses all school levels, from kindergarten to Class 12. Non-compliance may lead to consequences under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.
A red alert has been issued by the Met Department for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several districts, highlighting the urgency of the situation. Widespread rainfall is expected to persist until June 20 as the southwest monsoon fully blankets the region.
