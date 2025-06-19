Left Menu

U.S. Resumes Student Visas with New Social Media Vetting

The U.S. is resuming student visa applications, requiring applicants to make their social media profiles public for comprehensive vetting. Anonymously, a State Department official mentioned the need for stringent checks. Critics argue this infringes on free speech, citing possible impacts on those supporting Palestinian causes.

U.S. Resumes Student Visas with New Social Media Vetting
The United States is set to restart processing student visas, incorporating a new protocol that mandates applicants to open their social media profiles to public scrutiny, a senior State Department authority disclosed.

The directive follows the Trump administration's initial halt on scheduling new appointments for student visa applications as it prepared to intensify social media vetting.

Despite criticism suggesting the rule infringes on free speech, officials argue these measures are crucial for national security.

