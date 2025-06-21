Cotton University VC Ramesh Chandra Deka Honored as 'Honorary Colonel' in NCC

In a prestigious ceremony at Cotton University, Vice Chancellor Ramesh Chandra Deka was accorded the rank of 'Honorary Colonel' and appointed as 'Colonel Commandant' in the National Cadet Corps (NCC). This honor, bestowed by the Indian government, acknowledges Professor Deka's unwavering support in fostering youth development and consistent engagement with NCC activities.

Deka stands out as the only Vice Chancellor from the North Eastern Region to receive this distinction in 2025. Present at the ceremony were top NCC officials, including Brig Ajit Kumar Borah, Col Ajay Kumar Sharma, and Wg Cdr Huvey Upadhyaya, who together conducted the ceremonial rank pipping.

Recognizing the significance of this accolade, Brig Borah emphasized that it symbolizes Deka's integral role in NCC's legacy of discipline and leadership, which will inspire cadets towards excellence. Deka expressed his commitment to nurturing youth into responsible citizens, underscoring the NCC's crucial role in nation-building.

(With inputs from agencies.)