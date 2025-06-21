Left Menu

Reviving the Spirit of Inquiry: Singhvi's Call for Academic Freedom

Abhishek Singhvi advocates for academic freedom and institutional autonomy to foster democratic engagement in universities. Speaking in Tokyo, he warned against campuses becoming echo chambers and stressed the importance of nurturing inquiry and dissent. Singhvi proposed a Social Influence Report (SIR) for universities to measure civic impact.

Updated: 21-06-2025 20:25 IST
Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi has urged the implementation of strong legal protections for academic freedom and autonomy, emphasizing that universities should focus on preparing students for civic engagement rather than just employment. His remarks came at a lecture in Tokyo attended by Japanese academic leaders and diplomats.

Singhvi argued that democracy depends on vibrant university environments where inquiry and dissent are encouraged. He warned that institutions risk becoming "soulless factories for credentialism" if they do not foster intellectual growth and debate. Authoritarianism, he cautioned, emerges in environments where questioning is stifled.

Singhvi proposed the introduction of a Social Influence Report for universities to assess their civic influence and democratic engagement, comparing it to corporate social responsibility. He also advocated for India to pursue global academic partnerships, particularly with Japan, to innovate in areas like AI ethics and civic technology.

