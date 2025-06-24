Left Menu

Spain Opens University Doors to Students Hit by U.S. Visa Suspension

Spain has approved fast-track university access for foreign students barred from studying in the U.S. due to Trump's visa restrictions. The initiative aims to attract students, allowing part-time work and boosting economic benefits. Spain ranks third among countries preferred by students for studying abroad.

24-06-2025
Spain announced a new policy on Tuesday to expedite university access for foreign students affected by visa restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump. The move comes as part of an effort to attract talent and provide educational opportunities for those unable to complete their studies in the U.S.

The policy allows affected students to switch their academic pursuits to Spain, where they will also be eligible to work part-time. This initiative highlights Spain's proactive approach to welcoming international students, in stark contrast to Trump's immigration limitations.

Simultaneously, Trump's clashes with U.S. universities, accusing them of fostering antisemitism, has led to threats against their funding and tax status. While Trump tightens immigration, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez welcomes it for economic benefits, with Spain ranking as a top study destination for U.S. students.

(With inputs from agencies.)

