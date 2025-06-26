Striking a Chord: How College Vidya's 'Ek Se Badhkar Ek' Jingle Revolutionizes Online University Choice

College Vidya's latest campaign, 'Ek Se Badhkar Ek,' marks a musical return to a bygone era of jingles, aiming to simplify online university selections. Launched on World Music Day, the campaign tackles the confusion faced by students and parents in choosing the right educational programs.

Emphasizing cultural authenticity, College Vidya's jingle veers away from the noise of typical marketing messages, instead drawing on nostalgia with a catchy tune. This strategy aims to connect emotionally with students, providing clarity in a crowded market of educational options.

The campaign reaches into everyday life, spreading across digital platforms and street performances, embodying College Vidya's vision of democratizing quality education. Through expert guidance and ample verified options, it guides students towards decisions that align with their capabilities and aspirations.

