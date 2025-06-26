Left Menu

Delhi HC Weighs in on Biometric Glitch Impacting NEET-UG 2025 Candidate

The Delhi High Court is dealing with a NEET-UG 2025 candidate's plea for compensatory marks due to alleged mental disturbance caused by a defective biometric system at the exam center. The court has issued notices to the National Testing Agency and ordered the preservation of evidence including CCTV footage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Justice Prathiba M Singh issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in response to the complaint, which details long delays faced during authentication. Despite filing necessary applications, the candidate was only allowed into the exam room minutes before the test began.

The petition demands the preservation of all CCTV recordings and logs from the exam center. The court has scheduled a further review after obtaining NTA's detailed response on the malfunction, considering both the merits of the plea and evidence as preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

