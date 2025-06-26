Delhi HC Weighs in on Biometric Glitch Impacting NEET-UG 2025 Candidate

The Delhi High Court is handling a significant plea from a NEET-UG 2025 candidate, who claims that a malfunctioning biometric verification system disrupted his exam experience, leading to mental distress. He's requesting compensatory marks.

Justice Prathiba M Singh issued a notice to the National Testing Agency (NTA) in response to the complaint, which details long delays faced during authentication. Despite filing necessary applications, the candidate was only allowed into the exam room minutes before the test began.

The petition demands the preservation of all CCTV recordings and logs from the exam center. The court has scheduled a further review after obtaining NTA's detailed response on the malfunction, considering both the merits of the plea and evidence as preserved.

(With inputs from agencies.)