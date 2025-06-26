From Olympiad Champions to MIT Scholars: The Journey of Devesh and Ved
Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya and Ved Lahoti have achieved remarkable success by securing offers from MIT, reflecting their talent and ALLEN Global's mentorship. With gold medals at international science Olympiads and high academic achievements, they've demonstrated excellence in diverse fields, showcasing the potential of structured guidance and strategic preparation.
In a stunning academic feat, Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya and Ved Lahoti, students from ALLEN Global, have won admission offers from MIT, one of the world's most prestigious universities.
With acceptance rates below 2% for international students, this milestone celebrates not only their exceptional talent but also the expert guidance provided by ALLEN Global.
Having already secured gold in international Olympiads and distinguished themselves in other prestigious exams, these students exemplify what can be achieved with focused mentorship and exceptional dedication.
