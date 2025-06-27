World Bank Approves $50M Boost to Sri Lanka’s Education Reform Initiative

In a major stride toward transforming education in Sri Lanka, the World Bank has approved an additional $50 million in financing to strengthen the ongoing General Education Modernization Project (GEMP). The expanded funding, approved yesterday, is expected to benefit approximately 500,000 students and 150,000 teachers across the country’s nine provinces, with a special focus on underserved and marginalized communities.

This funding comes at a critical time as Sri Lanka continues its efforts to implement sweeping educational reforms aimed at improving teaching quality, modernizing infrastructure, and enhancing student health and well-being. The new allocation will support schools in urban, rural, and estate sectors—including schools serving children with disabilities and plantation communities—in a bid to foster a more equitable and inclusive education system.

“This support is about making sure every child in Sri Lanka has the chance to learn in a safe, inclusive environment and that every teacher has the tools they need to help their students thrive,” said David Sislen, World Bank Divisional Director for the Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

Supporting Teachers and Enhancing Digital Learning

One of the major components of the additional funding will be dedicated to teacher effectiveness. The funds will:

Modernize pre-service teacher training programs.

Expand continuing professional development, with a focus on digital tools and e-learning platforms.

Strengthen school-based teacher development, aligning teacher competencies with 21st-century learning needs.

Digital transformation is a cornerstone of the reform, with the project aiming to better prepare teachers to utilize online resources, digital classrooms, and interactive learning platforms, thereby creating more engaging and personalized educational experiences for students.

Strengthening School Health and Student Well-Being

In a holistic approach to education, the project will also significantly boost the School Health and Nutrition Program. The additional financing will support:

Improved access to clean water and sanitation facilities.

Promotion of menstrual hygiene management and reproductive health awareness among female students.

Increased access to mental health support and counseling services in schools.

These initiatives aim not only to enhance academic outcomes but also to create a safe and supportive school environment, particularly for girls and students from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“The additional funds will be utilized to benefit children in rural and estate areas, with special emphasis on female students,” said Harsha Aturupane, World Bank Lead Economist and Task Team Leader.

A National Commitment to Inclusive Education

The project is implemented by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with Provincial Educational Authorities, ensuring that the reforms reflect both national priorities and local educational needs. With this new financing, the project will continue its mandate to bridge disparities in educational access and quality.

Since its launch in 2018, the General Education Modernization Project has already achieved significant milestones:

Enhanced English and mathematics skills among students in rural and estate schools.

Expanded access to digital learning materials and ICT tools.

Improved school facilities, including classrooms, libraries, and laboratories.

Delivered teacher training programs across all 10,000 government schools in Sri Lanka.

These outcomes have laid the groundwork for a more inclusive, equitable, and skill-oriented education system that prepares students for both higher education and employment in a competitive global economy.

Looking Forward: A Blueprint for Reform

The World Bank’s continued partnership with Sri Lanka reflects its long-standing commitment to education as a driver of development and social mobility. The project also aligns with broader goals under the Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education), which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

“Together with the Government of Sri Lanka, we are focused on building a strong foundation for the country’s future—one where no child is left behind, and every student has the tools and environment to succeed,” said Sislen.

As Sri Lanka navigates economic challenges and social transitions, the newly approved $50 million package represents a vital investment in human capital—one that promises to shape the nation’s future by empowering its youth and supporting its educators.