NCP Leads Rally Against Hindi Imposition in Schools

The NCP, led by Sharad Pawar, will support a protest against the inclusion of Hindi in Maharashtra's school curriculum as part of NEP 2020. Critics argue this move undermines local languages. NCP stresses the importance of regional identity and encourages participation in a July 5 march.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 19:15 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 19:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its support for a protest march on July 5, opposing the inclusion of Hindi in the school curriculum under the National Education Policy 2020 in Maharashtra.

The protest targets the state government's three-language formula, mandating Hindi from Class 1, which many believe threatens regional languages.

NCP Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil emphasized the party's commitment to protecting Maharashtra's linguistic identity and called for mass participation to ensure the prominence of Marathi in education.

