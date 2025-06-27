NCP Leads Rally Against Hindi Imposition in Schools

The Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has announced its support for a protest march on July 5, opposing the inclusion of Hindi in the school curriculum under the National Education Policy 2020 in Maharashtra.

The protest targets the state government's three-language formula, mandating Hindi from Class 1, which many believe threatens regional languages.

NCP Maharashtra chief Jayant Patil emphasized the party's commitment to protecting Maharashtra's linguistic identity and called for mass participation to ensure the prominence of Marathi in education.