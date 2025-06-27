Language Debate: Thackeray's Critique of Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the decision by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to introduce Hindi in Maharashtra schools, labeling it as an 'imposition' and likening the administration to a 'comedy show'. Thackeray's remarks targeted School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, mocking him for needing Grade 1 lessons himself.

The controversy follows a directive mandating Hindi as the third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. Thackeray, voicing his opposition on social media platform X, ridiculed the three-language policy as burdensome for young students and hinted at a lack of educational materials.

Amid the uproar, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) plan a joint protest on July 5 in Mumbai. While the government asserts Hindi remains optional, Bhuse stated that Classes 1 and 2 will have oral instruction without textbooks, instead using songs and pictures.

