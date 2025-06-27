Left Menu

Language Debate: Thackeray's Critique of Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the Devendra Fadnavis government for imposing Hindi on state school students. He questions if the government is a 'comedy show' and mocks School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, suggesting he attend Grade 1 classes. This row is over a three-language policy in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2025 20:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2025 20:58 IST
Language Debate: Thackeray's Critique of Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the decision by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to introduce Hindi in Maharashtra schools, labeling it as an 'imposition' and likening the administration to a 'comedy show'. Thackeray's remarks targeted School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, mocking him for needing Grade 1 lessons himself.

The controversy follows a directive mandating Hindi as the third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. Thackeray, voicing his opposition on social media platform X, ridiculed the three-language policy as burdensome for young students and hinted at a lack of educational materials.

Amid the uproar, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) plan a joint protest on July 5 in Mumbai. While the government asserts Hindi remains optional, Bhuse stated that Classes 1 and 2 will have oral instruction without textbooks, instead using songs and pictures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

Dollar Dips Amid Concerns Over Fed Independence and Trade Policies

 Global
2
Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

Trump Urges Pardon for Netanyahu Amid Corruption Trial

 Global
3
Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

Tropical Depression Hits China: A Recurring Weather Battle

 China
4
Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

Copyright Clash: Federal Judge Rules for Meta Over AI Training Dispute

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025