Language Debate: Thackeray's Critique of Hindi Imposition in Maharashtra Schools
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray criticizes the Devendra Fadnavis government for imposing Hindi on state school students. He questions if the government is a 'comedy show' and mocks School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, suggesting he attend Grade 1 classes. This row is over a three-language policy in Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has criticized the decision by the Devendra Fadnavis-led government to introduce Hindi in Maharashtra schools, labeling it as an 'imposition' and likening the administration to a 'comedy show'. Thackeray's remarks targeted School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, mocking him for needing Grade 1 lessons himself.
The controversy follows a directive mandating Hindi as the third language in Marathi and English medium schools from Classes 1 to 5. Thackeray, voicing his opposition on social media platform X, ridiculed the three-language policy as burdensome for young students and hinted at a lack of educational materials.
Amid the uproar, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) plan a joint protest on July 5 in Mumbai. While the government asserts Hindi remains optional, Bhuse stated that Classes 1 and 2 will have oral instruction without textbooks, instead using songs and pictures.
