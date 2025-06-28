Left Menu

IMF Approves $700 Million Resilience Program for Jordan

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved $134 million from its Extended Fund Facility for Jordan, alongside a new $700 million Resilience and Sustainability Facility. The decision follows the completion of a review, allowing Jordan immediate access to these crucial financial resources.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-06-2025 05:18 IST | Created: 28-06-2025 05:18 IST
IMF Approves $700 Million Resilience Program for Jordan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced on Wednesday it will allocate approximately $134 million to Jordan via its Extended Fund Facility. Additionally, a new $700 million program under the Resilience and Sustainability Facility has been greenlit for the country.

In a formal statement, the IMF confirmed the conclusion of the third review of its current arrangement with Jordan under the Extended Fund Facility. This decision grants Jordan immediate access to roughly SDR 97.784 million, calculated to be about $134 million.

Notably, there will be no immediate disbursement from the new Resilience and Sustainability Facility program; however, its approval represents a significant financial commitment to Jordan's economic stability and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

Unraveling Tragedy: Inside the Air India Crash Investigation

 Global
2
India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

India Denies UN Investigator Access to Air India Crash Probe

 Global
3
The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

The Tragic End of a Fertility Clinic Bombing Case

 Global
4
New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

New Defense Strategy Expands Militarized Zone Along US-Mexico Border

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unseen Barriers: What’s Really Keeping Women Out of the Workforce in MENA

Roadmap to Smarter Employment Services: World Bank’s 2025 Digitalization Blueprint

Cracking the Copra Trap: How Kiribati Can Transform Its Coconut Industry for Growth

IMF Urges EU to Tackle Market Fragmentation to Unlock Growth and Productivity Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025