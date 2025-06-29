Left Menu

Ahead of the Curve: Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi's Alignment with NEP 2020

Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi has been a pioneer in adopting components of the National Education Policy 2020, as highlighted by Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather. The university's focus includes social equity, infrastructure challenges, and student engagement. AUD’s model emphasizes inclusion, offering fee waivers and supporting research initiatives.

Updated: 29-06-2025 13:35 IST
Dr B R Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) has taken proactive steps to implement elements of the National Education Policy 2020 ahead of its official release, said Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather. The university's approach aligns with NEP's vision, notably in continuous assessment and flexible exit options.

Despite enthusiasm for its progressive educational model, AUD faces infrastructural challenges. This year, a new building in Karampura was completed to accommodate the growing student population, as the university enters the fourth year of the NEP-aligned undergraduate program.

The vice chancellor emphasized AUD's commitment to equity and inclusion, offering fee waivers for SC, ST, and PwD students. She advocated for democratic engagement in student politics, highlighting structured dialogue and research advancement as focal areas for the institution.

