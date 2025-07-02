Two minor siblings die as school bus hits their motorbike in UP

Two minor siblings died when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a school bus on the Lucknow-Varanasi highway here on Wednesday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal said, ''Nikhil (15) and his sister Shikha (13) were travelling on a motorcycle to Sukhpal Nagar for some work this morning. As they approached a petrol pump near Sukhpal Nagar, a school bus collided with their bike.'' He said Nikhil died on the spot, while Shikha sustained critical injuries. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

Police have taken both bodies into custody for post-mortem examination and have impounded the bus involved in the accident. Further investigations are underway, he said.

