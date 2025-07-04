INPRO Workshop in Hungary Boosts Global Capacity for Sustainable Nuclear Energy

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has reaffirmed its commitment to long-term sustainable nuclear energy through the successful hosting of its International Project on Innovative Reactors and Fuel Cycles (INPRO) School workshop in Hungary. Held from 2 to 13 June 2025, the workshop on Strategic Planning for Sustainable Nuclear Energy was organized in collaboration with the Government of Hungary and hosted by Paks Nuclear Power Plant Co. Ltd., one of Central Europe’s most prominent nuclear facilities.

The two-week event brought together 21 participants from 13 countries, including university educators, energy policy managers, and emerging leaders in nuclear energy development. The intensive program aimed to strengthen national and regional capacities for strategic planning and sustainable deployment of nuclear power, with a strong focus on practical application and technical immersion.

“This International INPRO School exemplifies the IAEA’s ongoing dedication to assisting countries in cultivating the competencies required for sustainable nuclear energy strategic planning,” said Carolynn Scherer, Head of the IAEA INPRO Section.

Training Tomorrow’s Trainers: A Capacity-Building Approach

This train-the-trainers workshop was held under the umbrella of the IAEA’s regional technical cooperation project titled ‘Enhancing the Capacities of Educational Institutions for the Sustainable Use of Nuclear Technologies’. It forms a part of INPRO’s broader mission to equip participating countries with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed, long-term decisions about nuclear energy’s role in their energy portfolios.

Participants received both theoretical instruction and hands-on training on:

Nuclear energy system modelling

Sustainability assessment methodologies

Environmental and economic analysis

Nuclear fuel cycle evaluation

Advanced INPRO analytical tools

Risk management and safety analysis

The school also introduced participants to the INPRO Methodology, a comprehensive framework developed by the IAEA to assess the sustainability of nuclear energy systems. By the end of the program, participants had engaged in group projects, peer collaboration, and interactive sessions that bridged technical knowledge with practical implementation.

“It was a truly valuable experience — not only did it deepen my theoretical knowledge, but it also introduced me to important tools like the INPRO methodology and the INPRO tool, which I plan to share with my students,” said Susanna Gaginyan, research scientist at Yerevan State University.

Exploring Sustainability Across the Nuclear Energy Spectrum

The programme delved into multiple dimensions of nuclear sustainability, including:

Economic viability and infrastructure readiness

Safety and security protocols

Environmental considerations and waste management

Innovation in reactor technologies

Proliferation resistance and international safeguards

Each of these aspects is integral to designing a nuclear energy system that is not only efficient and scalable but also aligned with global non-proliferation norms and climate action targets.

“The programme was well-structured and covered all the key topics necessary for my professional activities. I especially appreciated the practical focus of the course and the well-organized excursions,” said Aizhan Baidildina, Associate Professor at D. Serikbayev East Kazakhstan Technical University.

Firsthand Exposure: Technical Tours of the Paks Nuclear Facilities

One of the highlights of the Hungary INPRO School was the technical site visits organized by Paks NPP, offering participants a rare opportunity to observe state-of-the-art nuclear operations in action. These tours included:

The construction site of Paks 2 Nuclear Power Plant, where expansion efforts are underway.

The maintenance and training centre, showcasing workforce development best practices.

The interim spent fuel storage facility, which demonstrated safe handling and storage of radioactive materials.

The final radioactive waste disposal facility, emphasizing long-term waste management strategies.

These experiences gave participants invaluable insights into how nuclear infrastructure is managed safely and efficiently, and how it can be aligned with environmental and economic goals.

Looking Ahead: Regional and Global INPRO Engagements Continue

Following the Hungary event, the next INPRO School will be hosted in the Republic of Korea from 7 to 18 July, with a Joint ICTP-IAEA INPRO School scheduled for 15–26 September 2025 in Trieste, Italy. These events aim to extend INPRO’s capacity-building benefits across additional regions, further supporting IAEA Member States in designing sustainable nuclear programs.

The INPRO initiative plays a crucial role in helping countries meet growing energy demands, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and achieve energy security through responsible and forward-looking nuclear development. Its collaborative approach, blending global expertise with regional partnerships, is helping build a new generation of nuclear professionals prepared to lead in a rapidly evolving energy landscape.

Advancing Nuclear Energy for a Sustainable Future

As countries strive to meet ambitious climate goals, the role of nuclear power as a low-carbon, reliable energy source is increasingly being recognized. Through the INPRO School and related initiatives, the IAEA is fostering a global knowledge-sharing ecosystem that ensures nations have the tools and talent required to deploy nuclear technologies sustainably and strategically.