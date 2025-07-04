Left Menu

Govt has adopted holistic approach to improve health of citizens: Shah

PTI | Pune | Updated: 04-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 04-07-2025 21:19 IST
The Narendra Modi-led government has adopted a "well thought out holistic approach" to improve the health of the citizens of the country, Union minister Amit Shah said in Pune on Friday.

Special attention has been given to every programme touching health, especially medical education and research, Shah said after performing the ground breaking ceremony of Poona Hospital and Research Centre (PHRC) Health City project.

In the past 11 years, the Modi government has made all the arrangements to improve the health of the citizens of the country, he said.

"In the previous government, the health budget was Rs 37,000 crore and in 2025-26, Modi ji increased it to Rs 1.37 lakh crore," he said.

Shah also inaugurated the Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre built by the Shri Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune.

The country is rapidly progressing on the path of development and a foundation is being laid for building a developed India in 2047, he said.

"Pune has led the entire country in knowledge, nationalism, social consciousness and freedom struggle," he said.

Wherever Gujaratis have gone in the world, they have made Gujarat proud and Gujarati society has never been involved in any kind of controversy, he said.

The habit of reading and learning about history must be inculcated in children, Shah said.

He reiterated that the four-decade-old Naxal menace will be eradicated from the country by March 31 next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

