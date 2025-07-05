Kerala's Annual School Olympics and Arts Extravaganza
Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the venues for various annual school events, including the school olympics in Thiruvananthapuram and the arts festival in Thrissur. Other arts and science festivals are scheduled across the state, with event dates to be announced later.
In a significant announcement, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed that Thiruvananthapuram will host this year's annual school olympics, while Thrissur will be the venue for the school arts festival. These events draw thousands of students eager to showcase their talents.
During a meeting with representatives from teachers' unions, the Minister also stated that the arts festival for Teachers Training Institutes and Pre-Primary Teacher Training Institutes would occur in Wayanad. The distribution of awards for state-level teachers and school performance will be held in Thiruvananthapuram.
Malappuram is set to host a special school arts festival, and the science festival will take place in Palakkad. While the dates are yet to be disclosed, the new academic calendar for 2025-26 was released, with 42 representatives from various teachers' organizations in attendance.
