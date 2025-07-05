Kerala's Annual School Olympics and Arts Extravaganza

In a significant announcement, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed that Thiruvananthapuram will host this year's annual school olympics, while Thrissur will be the venue for the school arts festival. These events draw thousands of students eager to showcase their talents.

During a meeting with representatives from teachers' unions, the Minister also stated that the arts festival for Teachers Training Institutes and Pre-Primary Teacher Training Institutes would occur in Wayanad. The distribution of awards for state-level teachers and school performance will be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Malappuram is set to host a special school arts festival, and the science festival will take place in Palakkad. While the dates are yet to be disclosed, the new academic calendar for 2025-26 was released, with 42 representatives from various teachers' organizations in attendance.

