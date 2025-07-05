Left Menu

Kerala's Annual School Olympics and Arts Extravaganza

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the venues for various annual school events, including the school olympics in Thiruvananthapuram and the arts festival in Thrissur. Other arts and science festivals are scheduled across the state, with event dates to be announced later.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 21:03 IST
Kerala's Annual School Olympics and Arts Extravaganza
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant announcement, Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty revealed that Thiruvananthapuram will host this year's annual school olympics, while Thrissur will be the venue for the school arts festival. These events draw thousands of students eager to showcase their talents.

During a meeting with representatives from teachers' unions, the Minister also stated that the arts festival for Teachers Training Institutes and Pre-Primary Teacher Training Institutes would occur in Wayanad. The distribution of awards for state-level teachers and school performance will be held in Thiruvananthapuram.

Malappuram is set to host a special school arts festival, and the science festival will take place in Palakkad. While the dates are yet to be disclosed, the new academic calendar for 2025-26 was released, with 42 representatives from various teachers' organizations in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025