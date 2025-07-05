Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Historic Camp Mystic Amid Flash Floods

Camp Mystic, founded nearly a century ago by University of Texas football coach E.J. 'Doc' Stewart, faced a devastating tragedy when flash floods swept through, causing fatalities and missing persons. Nestled along the Guadalupe River, the camp has been a haven for young girls, offering a wholesome Christian atmosphere.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2025 23:41 IST | Created: 05-07-2025 23:41 IST
Tragedy Strikes Historic Camp Mystic Amid Flash Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old institution established by University of Texas football coach E.J. 'Doc' Stewart, has faced a grave tragedy as flash floods struck the camp, resulting in multiple fatalities and missing individuals. This iconic camp, located 85 miles northwest of San Antonio, has long been cherished for its mission to provide a wholesome Christian atmosphere for young girls along the scenic Guadalupe River.

The camp's founder, who led the Texas Longhorns football team from 1923 to 1926 and introduced their signature burnt orange and white uniforms, set up the camp to create a nurturing environment. Except for a brief period during World War II, the camp has operated continuously, hosting three summer sessions each year with activities such as archery, canoeing, arts and crafts, and sports.

Under the stewardship of the Eastland family since 1939, Camp Mystic has strived to inspire campers to be better individuals and grow spiritually. However, as the recent tragedy unfolded less than a week into its second session, the camp community is mourning the losses and rallying together. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick provided information on the flood's impact, which affected over 700 children in residence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

Soccer-Too soon to say if Mbappe will start against Dortmund, Alonso says

 Global
2
UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers missing

UPDATE 4-At least 13 dead in Texas flash flooding; 20-plus young campers mis...

 Global
3
UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

UPDATE 2-Tennis-Sabalenka douses Raducanu fire to reach fourth round

 Global
4
CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on, Keys and Osaka crash at Wimbledon

CORRECTED-WRAPUP 2-Tennis-Sabalenka fights off Raducanu, Alcaraz marches on,...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From chatbots to industrial strategists: How AI agents are transforming manufacturing

New AI model mimics human thinking across domains, outperforms cognitive theories

Targeted service sector growth could revive South Africa’s economy

Financial inclusion in MENA: Critical pathways for equitable access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025