Tragedy Strikes Historic Camp Mystic Amid Flash Floods
Camp Mystic, founded nearly a century ago by University of Texas football coach E.J. 'Doc' Stewart, faced a devastating tragedy when flash floods swept through, causing fatalities and missing persons. Nestled along the Guadalupe River, the camp has been a haven for young girls, offering a wholesome Christian atmosphere.
The camp's founder, who led the Texas Longhorns football team from 1923 to 1926 and introduced their signature burnt orange and white uniforms, set up the camp to create a nurturing environment. Except for a brief period during World War II, the camp has operated continuously, hosting three summer sessions each year with activities such as archery, canoeing, arts and crafts, and sports.
Under the stewardship of the Eastland family since 1939, Camp Mystic has strived to inspire campers to be better individuals and grow spiritually. However, as the recent tragedy unfolded less than a week into its second session, the camp community is mourning the losses and rallying together. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick provided information on the flood's impact, which affected over 700 children in residence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
