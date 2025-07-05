Tragedy Strikes Historic Camp Mystic Amid Flash Floods

Camp Mystic, a nearly century-old institution established by University of Texas football coach E.J. 'Doc' Stewart, has faced a grave tragedy as flash floods struck the camp, resulting in multiple fatalities and missing individuals. This iconic camp, located 85 miles northwest of San Antonio, has long been cherished for its mission to provide a wholesome Christian atmosphere for young girls along the scenic Guadalupe River.

The camp's founder, who led the Texas Longhorns football team from 1923 to 1926 and introduced their signature burnt orange and white uniforms, set up the camp to create a nurturing environment. Except for a brief period during World War II, the camp has operated continuously, hosting three summer sessions each year with activities such as archery, canoeing, arts and crafts, and sports.

Under the stewardship of the Eastland family since 1939, Camp Mystic has strived to inspire campers to be better individuals and grow spiritually. However, as the recent tragedy unfolded less than a week into its second session, the camp community is mourning the losses and rallying together. Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick provided information on the flood's impact, which affected over 700 children in residence.

