Court Upholds School Pairing Decision in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court dismissed petitions challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to pair primary and upper primary schools with fewer than 50 students with nearby institutions. Petitioners argued this violates children's right to education, while the government maintained the policy was legally sound and no schools were closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-07-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 15:39 IST
The Allahabad High Court, in a landmark verdict on Monday, upheld the Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to pair primary and upper primary schools having fewer than 50 students with nearby institutions.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia announced the decision, rejecting petitions by Krishna Kumari and others seeking to annul the state's June 16 order. The petitioners claimed the order breached Article 21A, infringing upon children's right to neighborhood education.

Government representatives contended the policy adhered to legal standards and aimed to optimize educational resources without shutting down any school facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

