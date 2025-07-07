Court Upholds School Pairing Decision in Uttar Pradesh

The Allahabad High Court, in a landmark verdict on Monday, upheld the Uttar Pradesh government's initiative to pair primary and upper primary schools having fewer than 50 students with nearby institutions.

Justice Pankaj Bhatia announced the decision, rejecting petitions by Krishna Kumari and others seeking to annul the state's June 16 order. The petitioners claimed the order breached Article 21A, infringing upon children's right to neighborhood education.

Government representatives contended the policy adhered to legal standards and aimed to optimize educational resources without shutting down any school facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)