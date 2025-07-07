beGalileo Expands Reach with Inclusive Education Partnership

Left Menu

Bangalore-based EdTech company beGalileo partners with Endeavor Extended Learning Services to provide accessible, inclusive education for children with special needs. The collaboration aims to leverage AI-driven programs in Math, Coding, and English to ensure quality learning outcomes, expanding reach globally with strategic support from Navneet Education.

Updated: 07-07-2025 15:54 IST
Bangalore's EdTech innovator, beGalileo, has forged a strategic collaboration with Endeavor Extended Learning Services. The partnership focuses on delivering inclusive, quality education to children with special needs through AI-driven programs.

beGalileo, known for its foundational Math, Coding, and English courses, now extends its global reach through this alliance. With Navneet Education's strategic support, they aim to broaden their influence in CBSE and state board schools across India.

Vivek Shaurya of beGalileo emphasized education innovation through empathy, stating the partnership aligns with their inclusive values. Vidya Doraiswamy from Endeavor highlighted the importance of adaptive platforms for neurodiverse learners, marking a pivotal step in accessible education.

