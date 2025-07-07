Maharashtra Debates Third Language Policy in Schools

The Maharashtra government is set to table the contentious Mashelkar Committee report in the state assembly, sparking a renewed debate over language policy in schools. Maharashtra's Minister for Marathi Language, Uday Samant, confirmed the government's intention amidst discussions on supplementary demands for the Marathi language department.

The report, initially submitted in February 2022, recommends making Hindi a compulsory third language from Class 1 to 12, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. It was reportedly accepted by the previous administration led by then-Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, whose tenure ran from November 2019 to June 2022.

Current Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has withdrawn two previous government resolutions on Hindi language policy. He criticized his predecessor, pointing out that Thackeray had formally recognized the report's recommendations. Thackeray, however, claims no action ensued due to his government's abrupt end.

(With inputs from agencies.)