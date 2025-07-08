Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen Amid Weather Adaptations

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the reopening of schools in the Valley following summer closures due to extreme heat conditions.

Education Minister Sakina Masood Ittoo confirmed that institutions within municipal limits will operate from 7.30 to 11.30 am, while those outside will run from 8 am to 12 noon.

Post a short break, students are required to attend two online classes from home. Efforts are being made to ensure timely arrival of school buses, while the hybrid education model will temporarily continue depending on weather irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)