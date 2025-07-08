Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Schools Reopen Amid Weather Adaptations

The Jammu and Kashmir government is reopening schools after summer vacations caused by a heatwave. Schools in municipal areas will operate from 7.30 am to 11.30 am, while others from 8 am to 12 noon. After a break, two online classes will follow. Traffic authorities are ensuring smooth bus passages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 08-07-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir government has announced the reopening of schools in the Valley following summer closures due to extreme heat conditions.

Education Minister Sakina Masood Ittoo confirmed that institutions within municipal limits will operate from 7.30 to 11.30 am, while those outside will run from 8 am to 12 noon.

Post a short break, students are required to attend two online classes from home. Efforts are being made to ensure timely arrival of school buses, while the hybrid education model will temporarily continue depending on weather irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

