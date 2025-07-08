Controversy Over Revised School Timings Sparks Debate in Kashmir
Education Minister Sakina Itoo addressed concerns about revised school timings in Jammu and Kashmir, noting the decision is not final. The changes aim to counter summer heatwaves but have drawn criticism from parents and opposition. Adjustments may be considered before the November examination period.
- Country:
- India
Education Minister Sakina Itoo assured concerned residents of Jammu and Kashmir that the newly revised school timings are not set in stone, amidst growing backlash. The changes, implemented to cope with summer heatwaves, have drawn criticism from parents and opposition leaders alike.
Schools, which had been closed due to a prolonged heatwave, reopened with earlier start times. Within Srinagar's municipal limits, classes now begin at 7:30 a.m., while those outside start at 8 a.m. However, prior to the summer break, schooldays commenced around 9 a.m.
Minister Itoo stated that adjustments could be made to the schedule, if necessary, and emphasized the importance of student preparation for upcoming examinations in November. Recent rain has cooled temperatures, but more rain is anticipated.
(With inputs from agencies.)
