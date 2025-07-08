Left Menu

WIKATI Education Awarded Prestigious ICEF Accreditation

WIKATI Education Services LLC has secured the ICEF Agency Status, an esteemed accreditation marking its excellence in international student recruitment. This elevates WIKATI's credibility worldwide and provides access to exclusive ICEF training programs, while also expanding its student recruitment reach across various global markets.

WIKATI Education Services LLC, a prominent name in the global education consulting sphere, has achieved a notable accolade by receiving the ICEF Agency Status (IAS), a globally recognized accreditation that symbolizes ethical and professional excellence in international student recruitment.

This distinction situates WIKATI among an elite cadre of agencies worldwide that adhere to ICEF's stringent standards for quality, transparency, and integrity. Based in Bonn, Germany, ICEF has been pivotal in shaping the global education ecosystem since 1991. This recognition fortifies WIKATI's credibility in India and allows it to broaden its reach to universities in the USA, Australia, Canada, as well as across various European and Asian markets.

With ICEF's digital ID and blockchain-backed verification, WIKATI's credentials are now accessible to universities, VISA offices, and regulatory bodies internationally, enhancing trust and efficiency. Additionally, the agency's counselors benefit from specialized training and certification programs through the ICEF Academy, ensuring their services are globally compliant and professionally delivered. This milestone bolsters WIKATI's strategy to expand its educational services, catering to Indian students and soon extending to a broader international student base.

