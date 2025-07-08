Indian Graduates Embrace Certifications for Finance Careers

A recent survey conducted by the CFA Institute has illuminated the growing optimism among Indian graduates regarding their career prospects. The study, which canvassed over 9,000 students and recent graduates globally, showcases a strong inclination towards finance careers, with a notable 87% expressing confidence in their future.

The findings underscore a significant trend where professional certifications are increasingly valued over traditional postgraduate degrees. A remarkable 68% of graduates believe that certifications are more advantageous for career progression. The sector preference survey further reveals that 38% of respondents prioritize finance, viewing it as a stable and growth-oriented field.

Furthermore, Indian graduates are increasingly adopting digital platforms for career exploration and are confident in utilizing AI technologies. Despite considering global exposure, a majority shows a preference for returning to India for employment, indicating a blend of international learning with domestic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)