Indian Graduates Embrace Certifications for Finance Careers

A CFA Institute survey highlights that 87% of Indian graduates are optimistic about their careers, with finance and professional certifications seen as key drivers. The survey reveals a skills-first mindset among graduates preferring certifications over postgraduate degrees for career growth, alongside a strong interest in AI technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-07-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 08-07-2025 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A recent survey conducted by the CFA Institute has illuminated the growing optimism among Indian graduates regarding their career prospects. The study, which canvassed over 9,000 students and recent graduates globally, showcases a strong inclination towards finance careers, with a notable 87% expressing confidence in their future.

The findings underscore a significant trend where professional certifications are increasingly valued over traditional postgraduate degrees. A remarkable 68% of graduates believe that certifications are more advantageous for career progression. The sector preference survey further reveals that 38% of respondents prioritize finance, viewing it as a stable and growth-oriented field.

Furthermore, Indian graduates are increasingly adopting digital platforms for career exploration and are confident in utilizing AI technologies. Despite considering global exposure, a majority shows a preference for returning to India for employment, indicating a blend of international learning with domestic opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

