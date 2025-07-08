Congress Allegations: TISS Under Siege by Central Government

The Congress party has accused the Narendra Modi-led government of orchestrating an assault on the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), claiming that the government's intervention has left the acclaimed institution aimless and susceptible to corruption.

These allegations arise amid the CBI's exposure of a network involving Health Ministry officials and private medical college representatives in corrupt activities, implicating TISS Chancellor D P Singh. Congress demands his immediate dismissal.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the government's past efforts to control prestigious educational institutions, warning of similar threats to TISS and urging quick remedial action, including the swift appointment of a new Vice Chancellor.

