New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fatal Bar Fire in Swiss Resort

Around 40 people lost their lives and 115 were injured when a fire engulfed a packed bar during New Year's Eve festivities at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Officials reported the blaze ignited at 1:30 a.m. in a bar known as Le Constellation, a favorite spot for teenagers.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it "one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known," noting the youth of the victims. While initially reported as an explosion, the blaze is believed to be accidental rather than an attack. Identification of victims is ongoing due to severe burn injuries.

Authorities reported chaotic scenes as patrons scrambled to escape. Witnesses described panic and confusion, adding that a fire believed to be started by fireworks quickly spread. An investigation is underway to determine potential safety lapses at the site, owned by a French couple.

