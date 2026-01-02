Left Menu

New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fatal Bar Fire in Swiss Resort

A devastating fire at a crowded bar in Crans-Montana, Switzerland, tragically killed around 40 people and injured 115 during a New Year's Eve celebration. Swiss authorities are investigating the cause, initially suspected as a firework accident. The victims include many young people from various countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-01-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 03:06 IST
New Year's Eve Tragedy: Fatal Bar Fire in Swiss Resort
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Around 40 people lost their lives and 115 were injured when a fire engulfed a packed bar during New Year's Eve festivities at the Swiss ski resort of Crans-Montana. Officials reported the blaze ignited at 1:30 a.m. in a bar known as Le Constellation, a favorite spot for teenagers.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin called it "one of the worst tragedies our country has ever known," noting the youth of the victims. While initially reported as an explosion, the blaze is believed to be accidental rather than an attack. Identification of victims is ongoing due to severe burn injuries.

Authorities reported chaotic scenes as patrons scrambled to escape. Witnesses described panic and confusion, adding that a fire believed to be started by fireworks quickly spread. An investigation is underway to determine potential safety lapses at the site, owned by a French couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Socialist Dawn: Zohran Mamdani's Vision for a New York Renaissance

A Socialist Dawn: Zohran Mamdani's Vision for a New York Renaissance

 Global
2
US Eases Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta Makers

US Eases Proposed Tariffs on Italian Pasta Makers

 Global
3
Pharmaceuticals Push Forward Despite Regulatory Setbacks

Pharmaceuticals Push Forward Despite Regulatory Setbacks

 Global
4
Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

Tragedy in Crans-Montana: Eight French Citizens Missing in Deadly Fire

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026