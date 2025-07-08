ABVP Protests University Administration Delays, Calls for Immediate Action
ABVP organized a protest against delays in PhD admissions and alleged mismanagement in the university's Hindi Department, criticizing the failure to finalize candidate lists and address student grievances. Aprajita from ABVP highlighted the distress caused to students and threatened escalation to the Vice Chancellor if issues remain unresolved.
- Country:
- India
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the university of delaying the PhD admission process and citing administrative mismanagement in the Hindi Department.
Despite the official admission schedule concluding with interviews ending by June 6 and departmental recommendations due by June 13, ABVP claims the department has failed to release the final list of selected PhD candidates, causing distress among applicants.
Aprajita, the ABVP Delhi State Joint Secretary, criticized the delay, labeling it as unacceptable and highlighting the impact on students' academic planning and mental well-being. The protest also raised concerns over alleged administrative apathy and harassment by staff, insisting on the immediate resolution of grievances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech fatigue among university teachers threatens digital learning gains
Delhi University's Admission Controversy: Bias Allegations Spark Outrage
Bratya Basu Champions First-of-its-Kind Sports University in Bengal
Judge halts another Trump administration effort to block foreign students from attending Harvard University, reports AP.
Chandigarh University's Advanced Credit Program: Empowering Students with Global Skills