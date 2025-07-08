ABVP Protests University Administration Delays, Calls for Immediate Action

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest on Tuesday, accusing the university of delaying the PhD admission process and citing administrative mismanagement in the Hindi Department.

Despite the official admission schedule concluding with interviews ending by June 6 and departmental recommendations due by June 13, ABVP claims the department has failed to release the final list of selected PhD candidates, causing distress among applicants.

Aprajita, the ABVP Delhi State Joint Secretary, criticized the delay, labeling it as unacceptable and highlighting the impact on students' academic planning and mental well-being. The protest also raised concerns over alleged administrative apathy and harassment by staff, insisting on the immediate resolution of grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)