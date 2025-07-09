Crizac Ltd Soars in Stock Market Debut with 20% Increase

Crizac Ltd's shares made a notable debut on Wednesday, listing at a 15% premium compared to the issue price of Rs 245. The company's stock opened at Rs 280 on the Bombay Stock Exchange, reaching an impressive 20% surge to Rs 294 later.

On the National Stock Exchange, Crizac Ltd commenced trading at Rs 281.05, marking a 14.71% uptick. The morning trade saw the company's market valuation skyrocket to Rs 5,144.49 crore.

The initial public offering, priced at Rs 860 crore, was oversubscribed 59.82 times. Spearheaded by promoters Pinky Agarwal and Manish Agarwal, the IPO was entirely an offer for sale, targeting no new equity issue. Crizac Ltd, based in Kolkata, offers B2B education solutions for international student recruitment to institutions in the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.