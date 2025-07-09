DTU Launches Pioneering Initiatives for Global Educational Excellence

Delhi Technological University (DTU) is embarking on a transformative journey. Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma announced at a recent press conference a series of innovative strides, including the creation of a Research Park at its Narela campus and enhanced digital education outreach, aimed at establishing DTU as a leader in global learning.

New partnerships have been forged to extend DTU's educational horizon globally, involving alliances with the University of Houston for student exchanges and with South Asian University to bolster regional academic ties. Additionally, the launch of new B.Tech programs focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data analytics aligns with India's updated National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

DTU also announced involvement in environmental initiatives such as the Yamuna rejuvenation project and NDMC's flood mitigation efforts. A Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will help set up a safety center for road tunnels. These developments signify DTU's commitment to combining quality education with tangible real-world impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)