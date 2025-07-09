Left Menu

DTU Launches Pioneering Initiatives for Global Educational Excellence

Delhi Technological University (DTU) is launching several initiatives including a Research Park and digital education programs to become a center for inclusive learning. These initiatives align with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming for student exchange programs and interdisciplinary efforts to bridge education with industry needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:14 IST
DTU Launches Pioneering Initiatives for Global Educational Excellence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Technological University (DTU) is embarking on a transformative journey. Vice-Chancellor Prateek Sharma announced at a recent press conference a series of innovative strides, including the creation of a Research Park at its Narela campus and enhanced digital education outreach, aimed at establishing DTU as a leader in global learning.

New partnerships have been forged to extend DTU's educational horizon globally, involving alliances with the University of Houston for student exchanges and with South Asian University to bolster regional academic ties. Additionally, the launch of new B.Tech programs focused on semiconductors, artificial intelligence, and data analytics aligns with India's updated National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

DTU also announced involvement in environmental initiatives such as the Yamuna rejuvenation project and NDMC's flood mitigation efforts. A Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways will help set up a safety center for road tunnels. These developments signify DTU's commitment to combining quality education with tangible real-world impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025