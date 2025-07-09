Left Menu

China's Bold Measures to Combat Job Crisis Amid Trade Tensions

China has introduced new measures to stabilize employment, offering subsidies, loans, and targeting youth amid prolonged US trade tensions. The State Council announced increased unemployment insurance refunds for firms, with special focus on youth employment and vocational training expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 09-07-2025 15:52 IST
China's Bold Measures to Combat Job Crisis Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, China revealed a series of comprehensive measures aimed at stabilizing employment as the nation continues to contend with the impacts of a drawn-out trade conflict with the United States.

Key initiatives include expanded subsidies for social insurance, the establishment of special loans, and targeted support specifically for young job seekers. According to the State Council, these measures entail raising unemployment insurance refund rates significantly for both small and large firms, and offering deferrals on contributions to pension and work injury insurance for firms facing operational challenges.

There is also a concerted focus on youth employment, with incentives for firms that hire unemployed youth and efforts to broaden vocational education opportunities. This comes amidst a reported drop in the jobless rate among young people, although it remains at concerning levels according to recent data.

TRENDING

1
South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

South Korea and US: Racing Against the Tariff Clock

 Global
2
Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

Trump-Netanyahu Talks: A New Dawn for Gaza Peace?

 Global
3
Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

Trump's Shift: More Weapons for Ukraine Amid Rising Tensions

 United States
4
Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

Trump's Sanctions Strategy: Hopeful Rhetoric Towards Iran

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Artificial General Intelligence Could Reshape Global Power and Trigger New Rivalries

From Carbon Growth to Reduction: U.S. Public Spending’s Emissions Transformation

The World Bank's Call for Open Markets to Protect Food Systems in a Warmer World

Trade’s Emissions Paradox: How Global Commerce Cuts CO₂ but Raises Air Pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025