Aarambh Pustakalaya Expands: Libraries Transforming Delhi's Student Landscape

The Delhi Development Authority has launched a second 'Aarambh Pustakalaya' in Adchini village following the success of the first. These open libraries aim to provide affordable study spaces for students and prevent exploitation by private entities. More branches are planned due to high demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has expanded its 'Aarambh Pustakalaya' project, launching a second open library in Adchini village, Malviya Nagar, following a successful pilot in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor V K Saxena, the initiative targets providing affordable and secure study spaces amid high private coaching costs.

This expansion follows a tragic incident in July 2024, prompting safety and accessibility measures. With plans to open two more libraries soon, the service continues to attract increasing student demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

