Aarambh Pustakalaya Expands: Libraries Transforming Delhi's Student Landscape

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has expanded its 'Aarambh Pustakalaya' project, launching a second open library in Adchini village, Malviya Nagar, following a successful pilot in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Inaugurated by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Lt Governor V K Saxena, the initiative targets providing affordable and secure study spaces amid high private coaching costs.

This expansion follows a tragic incident in July 2024, prompting safety and accessibility measures. With plans to open two more libraries soon, the service continues to attract increasing student demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)