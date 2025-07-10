Uttar Pradesh Unveils 'Learning by Doing': A Path to Practical Education

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a groundbreaking initiative titled 'Learning by Doing'. This programme aims to revolutionize education in government schools by incorporating practical training into the curriculum, targeting students between classes 6 to 8.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, providing practical experience in fields like woodwork, metalwork, agriculture, and health. Supported by UNICEF and Vigyan Ashram, it seeks to prepare students for real-life challenges through a diverse range of skill-building activities.

Initially piloted in 60 schools, the programme showed increased attendance and learning engagement, leading to plans for expansion. The initiative will extend to 3,288 more schools by the 2025–26 academic year, aiming to foster skilled citizens and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)