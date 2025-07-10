Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Unveils 'Learning by Doing': A Path to Practical Education

Uttar Pradesh's government has launched the 'Learning by Doing' programme to enhance education in government schools. Targeting students in classes 6 to 8, the initiative involves practical training in various skills and aims to integrate employability with education, promoting self-reliance and gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-07-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 20:49 IST
Uttar Pradesh Unveils 'Learning by Doing': A Path to Practical Education
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out a groundbreaking initiative titled 'Learning by Doing'. This programme aims to revolutionize education in government schools by incorporating practical training into the curriculum, targeting students between classes 6 to 8.

The initiative aligns with the National Education Policy 2020, providing practical experience in fields like woodwork, metalwork, agriculture, and health. Supported by UNICEF and Vigyan Ashram, it seeks to prepare students for real-life challenges through a diverse range of skill-building activities.

Initially piloted in 60 schools, the programme showed increased attendance and learning engagement, leading to plans for expansion. The initiative will extend to 3,288 more schools by the 2025–26 academic year, aiming to foster skilled citizens and a self-reliant Uttar Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025