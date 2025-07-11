Punjab Assembly Paves Way for New Universities and Legislative Innovations

The Punjab Assembly marked a milestone on Friday by passing five significant pieces of legislation, including pivotal bills that pave the way for two new private universities in the state.

The Rayat Bahra Professional University, Hoshiarpur Bill, 2025, and the C G C University, Mohali Bill, 2025, received unanimous support during the special session's second day. Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains spearheaded the introduction of these bills, heralding a promising era for the state's educational advancements.

Bains highlighted a remarkable 85% rise in enrolment across government colleges, attributing this growth to the government's vision of Punjab as a global education hub. In addition to educational reforms, other legislative measures focused on employee welfare and animal protection, underscoring the assembly's commitment to balanced socio-economic development.

