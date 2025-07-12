Transforming Years: How 'Mulyavardhan' Shaped Student Behavior in Goa

The implementation of the 'Mulyavardhan' value education program in Goan schools has led to a significant enhancement in the behavior of both students and teachers, according to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Addressing a video-linked gathering, Sawant highlighted the success and rapid adoption of the initiative in other states.

Since its introduction six years ago, value education has impacted 80,000 students across 450 schools, with 2,700 teachers trained by the Shantilal Muttha Foundation. The program promotes justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity through activity-based learning, breaking language barriers by offering instruction in multiple languages, including Marathi, Hindi, English, and Urdu.

The curriculum also covers waste management, personal hygiene, road safety, and Yoga. Chief Minister Sawant emphasized the need for value education to reduce corporal punishment, urging teachers to focus on students' core strengths instead. Modern classroom facilities and coding and robotics education further enrich the Goan educational landscape, benefiting over 65,000 students.

(With inputs from agencies.)