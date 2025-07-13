Tragic Act of Protest: Student Sets Herself Ablaze Over Harassment

The condition of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore is dire after she set herself ablaze on campus. The young woman, who suffered burns on approximately 95% of her body, did so in protest against an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a teacher.

Currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, her failing organs and severe burns require round-the-clock monitoring by a specialized medical team. Odisha's Chief Minister plans to visit the victim as part of state efforts to address the situation.

Amidst growing outrage, the accused teacher has been arrested, and the college principal suspended for failing to act. This incident spotlights systemic issues in harassment responses within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)