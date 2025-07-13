Left Menu

Tragic Act of Protest: Student Sets Herself Ablaze Over Harassment

A 20-year-old college student in Balasore is in critical condition after setting herself on fire following alleged sexual harassment by a teacher. With 95% burns, her survival remains uncertain. The teacher was arrested, and the college principal suspended for negligence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-07-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 13-07-2025 12:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The condition of a 20-year-old college student in Balasore is dire after she set herself ablaze on campus. The young woman, who suffered burns on approximately 95% of her body, did so in protest against an alleged sexual harassment incident involving a teacher.

Currently receiving treatment at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, her failing organs and severe burns require round-the-clock monitoring by a specialized medical team. Odisha's Chief Minister plans to visit the victim as part of state efforts to address the situation.

Amidst growing outrage, the accused teacher has been arrested, and the college principal suspended for failing to act. This incident spotlights systemic issues in harassment responses within educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

