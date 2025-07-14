New Zealand Aims to Double International Education Market by 2034

New Zealand has announced a strategic plan aiming to double its international education market to NZ$7.2 billion by the year 2034. A significant part of the strategy involves relaxing restrictions on international students, allowing them to work more hours while studying.

Education Minister Erica Stanford highlighted the increasing trend in international student enrolments since 2023, emphasizing the government's intent to leverage this growth trajectory. Stanford noted that in the short term, promotional efforts will target markets with the highest growth potential.

The current value of New Zealand's international education market stands at NZ$3.6 billion. The government aims to boost international student numbers from 83,700 in 2024 to 119,000 by 2034, while other nations, such as Australia, seek to limit foreign students due to housing and domestic education concerns. To attract more students, New Zealand plans to raise the allowable work hours for international students and extend work permissions.

